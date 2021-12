Merry Christmas Eve! If you want to get out of the house tonight and make that wait for Santa go by a little faster—head to Bastrop to check out their lights. Enjoy lots of lighted displays lining Bastrop’s scenic June Hill Pape River Walk at the River of Lights. To access this one-half-mile promenade, come down the stairs west of the intersection of Main and Pine Streets or select the fully accessible entrance at Fishermans Park on Farm Street.

