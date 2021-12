As we are winding down the year and as I always do at this time, today I’m sharing all the projects we did around our house and what we accomplished during the year. We usually get quite a bit done during a whole year and this was no exception. We had a few room makeovers, some DIY projects, and overall home improvement and it’s fun to look back with pride on what we managed to get done this year. There weren’t any huge room renovations, but we did manage to get a few things finished this year.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO