Hideo Kojima is a rather polarizing figure in the video game world. He created the beloved Metal Gear series during his tenure with Konami. Once he parted ways with the pachinko giant, he went on a tour. He visited studios around the world and explored new locales. Which, in turn, helped shape Kojima Productions and Death Stranding. Fans of prolific creatives often wonder what inspires them to pursue those dreams and makes them so successful. Whereas normal people like you and I will surely never get to hang out with Hideo Kojima, like his famous friends Guillermo Del Toro or Norman Reedus, we can get to know him via his book The Creative Gene. It is a collection of selected essays written by the man himself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO