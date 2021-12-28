Applications for artwork at new CWC building are open until tomorrow

A local juried art show returns for the 43rd year, featuring the best of local and regional artists. Hosted by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, the ArtsWest art show welcomes Meri Rose Ekberg as this year’s juror. Ekberg is the Managing Director of Make Music Madison and the Assistant Director of the Public History Project at UW-Madison. Her work is curated to create inspiring and engaging art for diverse audiences. To become part of the exhibit, artists aged 18 years old and up can submit up to two pieces for free through Submittable. Artists living in Wisconsin with pieces completed since Jan. 1, 2020, are eligible, and applications are due Jan. 28, 2022. All mediums of art are welcome. More details on the application process can be found at www.ecpubliclibrary.info/art. Notification of acceptance will be sent by no later than Feb. 28 via Submittable. Those accepted will be eligible for cash prizes: Best of Show will receive $300; First Prize, $200; Second Prize, $150; and Third Prize, $100. The ArtsWest gallery will be on virtual display from March 14-June 6 and will be open to artists and students throughout Wisconsin.

