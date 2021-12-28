ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Applications for artwork at new CWC building are open until tomorrow

By County 10
county10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Central Wyoming College the new Agriculture and Animal Science Center needs artwork and the applications are being accepted until tomorrow. The building will provide a...

county10.com

Comments / 0

Related
425magazine.com

PCC’s New Kirkland Store Opening in Early 2022 to Include Local Artwork

PCC Community Market’s new Kirkland store, scheduled to open in early 2022, will feature art from Seattle artist Mary Iverson. The move is part of PCC’s effort to spotlight local creators in its stores while enhancing the shopping and dining experience. Iverson, who teaches painting and drawing at...
KIRKLAND, WA
Volume One

SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN! Submit Your Artwork to 43rd Annual ArtsWest Exhibit

A local juried art show returns for the 43rd year, featuring the best of local and regional artists. Hosted by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, the ArtsWest art show welcomes Meri Rose Ekberg as this year’s juror. Ekberg is the Managing Director of Make Music Madison and the Assistant Director of the Public History Project at UW-Madison. Her work is curated to create inspiring and engaging art for diverse audiences. To become part of the exhibit, artists aged 18 years old and up can submit up to two pieces for free through Submittable. Artists living in Wisconsin with pieces completed since Jan. 1, 2020, are eligible, and applications are due Jan. 28, 2022. All mediums of art are welcome. More details on the application process can be found at www.ecpubliclibrary.info/art. Notification of acceptance will be sent by no later than Feb. 28 via Submittable. Those accepted will be eligible for cash prizes: Best of Show will receive $300; First Prize, $200; Second Prize, $150; and Third Prize, $100. The ArtsWest gallery will be on virtual display from March 14-June 6 and will be open to artists and students throughout Wisconsin.
VISUAL ART
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock Day School opens new pre-school building

Woodstock Day School (WDS) has expanded their facilities with the addition of a 1,410 square-foot building to house the preschool students and nurse’s office. The classroom, which adheres to COVID protocols requiring three feet of spacing for instruction and six feet for eating, was officially opened on December 14 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by students, parents and employees.
WOODSTOCK, NY
kinyradio.com

Celebration art winner announced

Celebration art piece winner created by Kimberly Fulton Orozco. Photos courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The winner of Sealaska Heritage Institute's Celebration 2022 Art Contest is a Haida and Tlingit artist from Georgia. Kimberly Fulton Orozco won with her piece entitled "The Energy That Moves Us....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
county10.com

Wind River advocacy center and buffalo initiative to hold tour and workshop next week

The Wind River Native Advocacy Center is holding its annual meeting in partnership with the Wind River buffalo restoration initiative on December 30th. Along with a buffalo tour, the meeting will include discussion about healing from historical trauma and land restoration through buffalo reintroduction. Sign up for the buffalo tour...
ANIMALS
nolangroupmedia.com

WPA Building Imagined as a B&B for Grant Applications

Below are “renderings” of the WPA building located on Main Street as a possible Bed & Breakfast completed by Judd Hubbard of Nesbitt Engineering. These images will be used with grant applications to offer a visual of what we hope it can one day become. We are currently working with KRADD on an ARC application for complete clean up and restoration of the building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwc#Art#Central Wyoming College#Cwc Rodeo#The Wyoming Arts Council#The Wyoming Art Council
nny360.com

Local art world, WPBS mourns loss of artist/teacher Wilson Bickford

WATERTOWN — Normally at this time of year, Tracy Duflo, WPBS executive producer and director of production, would be making final plans for her yearly January visits to St. Lawrence County and the Fowler studio of Wilson R. Bickford to shoot the popular “Painting With Wilson Bickford” episodes.
VISUAL ART
mybackyardnews.com

NEW BEDFORD ART MUSEUM

We’re pleased to share the winners of our annual Members’ Exhibition!. Best in Show: Nancy Whitcomb with “Dog Eat Dog World”. First Runner Up: Susan Gilmore with “Blustery”. Second Runner Up: Dora Atwater Millikin with “Nantucket Light Ship”. Honorable Mention: Susan Costa with “Red Bag”...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
chuh.org

Heights Community Scholarship Open for Applications

Dec. 17, 2021 -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District wants to spread the word about the Heights Community Scholarship awards for graduating seniors that may support students taking the next steps in furthering their education after Heights High. The Heights Schools Foundation will give more than fifty $1,000 Tiger...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Double Scoop

Sparks art update

In 2021, the Arts + Culture Division brought in new public sculptures and murals + cooked up future plans The post Sparks art update appeared first on Double Scoop.
SPARKS, NV
buckrail.com

Hunting applications open Jan. 3

WYOMING — For hunters, Jan. 3 is more notable than New Year’s Day. That’s when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department opens applications for six different big game species and wild turkey. All hunters must have a username and password for the Game and Fish user account to submit applications online.
WYOMING STATE
syracuse.edu

Art on Campus

The Syracuse University Art Museum’s collection includes an array of public sculpture and other works that inspire an appreciation of art. When Terry Widrick G’00 hosts spring and summer visitors at his home in Syracuse, the Tree of 40 Fruit is always among the local sights he takes them to see. This year, guests from the Midwest arrived just in time to catch Syracuse University’s living sculpture in full bloom. “It’s one of my favorite things on campus,” Widrick says. “I’m proud to show it to friends, along with the rest of the University.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Current Publishing

Songbook Academy opens application process

High school singers from the United States with interests in musical theater, jazz and classic popular music can apply now to experience a life-changing week of performing, pre-professional training and personal mentoring from Broadway stars and other arts and entertainment professionals. The Great American Songbook Foundation has opened the application...
CARMEL, IN
county10.com

SageWest gives back to the CWC Nursing Program

SageWest Health Care donated to the CWC Nursing Program last week. SageWest CEO, John Whiteside presented Stacey Stanek, Central Wyoming College Nursing Director and Professor of Nursing with a check for $1000.
RIVERTON, WY
county10.com

Christmas Powwow is currently underway at the Fremont Center

(Riverton, WY) – The Christmas Powwow, a traditional healing and gathering, is happening now until 10 pm today, December 27th at the Fremont Center – grand entry was earlier this afternoon. This is the first one since the pandemic and is smaller than usual, shared Becky Bell. Usually,...
RIVERTON, WY
eaglecountryonline.com

Rising Sun HS Junior Will Have Artwork Featured on New Billboard

Be on the lookout for the new billboard along U.S. 50 in Lawrenceburg in the new year. Be on the lookout for this billboard in the new year. Photo provided. (Rising Sun, Ind.) – A Rising Sun High School junior will soon have her artwork displayed on a billboard along U.S. 50 in Lawrenceburg.
RISING SUN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy