One of the continuing issues being tracked by the California Farm Labor Contractor Association (CFLCA) is the ongoing challenge with farm labor contractor licensing. CFLCA Executive Director Nigel Bocanegra said that many individuals are operating on one- and three-month extensions. The process to continually get further extensions is unnecessarily burdensome. Bocanegra explained that prior to the pandemic, individuals were generally only having to renew once a year. There has also been a lack of access to the necessary exams, further complicating the licensing process.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO