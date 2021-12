Temperatures have been rising in the Arctic and Antarctic twice as fast as the rest of the globe, and it is changing the dynamics of the region. Beavers, whose damming activity increases the melting of permafrost, have been seen making the Arctic their new home, the ice shelf holding the enormous Thwaites Glacier in place is eroding and beginning to crack, and the region is becoming more accessible, leading to human disruptions of wildlife and the waste that follows.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO