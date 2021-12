Superstar Billy Graham says he has signed a new deal with WWE. Superstar Billy Graham is seen as one of the forerunners of the sports entertainment philosophy in professional wrestling. Names like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Paul Heyman have all credited Superstar Billy Graham as a major influence for them in the world of wrestling with the former two names openly taking elements of Billy Graham‘s character and incorporating them into their own personas.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO