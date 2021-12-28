ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

Elgin Symphony Orchestra

The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra invites the public to two free, educational, discussions about the composers and...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

Aurora University concert: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. An Aurora University handbell ringer performs Sunday, Dec. 5, at the music department's annual Christmas concert, "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," in Crimi Auditorium.
The Voice

2021 review

Nathan "Nick" Macejak shares a big and prolonged welcome home hug with his son, Will, Saturday at AMVETS Post 103 in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

No Grinches and Scrooges, rather, joy in movies, songs

It feels as if government Grinches, corporate Scrooges, and cancel culture humbugs, have been working overtime to drain every last drop of joy, kindness, and liberty from the world. After endless months of gloom and doom, it can be hard to feel the joy of Christmas in the midst of...
MOVIES
The Voice

Three Kings Day at APLD Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Twelve days after Christmas, January 6 marks the official celebration of Three Kings Day, or Día de los Reyes Magos, a popular holiday in Latin American and European cultures. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is offering a Celebration of Three Kings Day Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Registration is required for this all ages program.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Veteran’s verses available in books, a veritable treat

The Voice offers a voice continually for as many readers and in as many corners as possible. Military veterans have been a focus for many reasons. One military veteran, who served in World War II, Richard Williams, recently, with the able assistance of his wife, Christine Williams and Wayne Johnson, published his fourth book of verses. The most recent is his thickest book, however, he would not say it was best. He will leave it up to the readers. He sends verses to The Voice which we run every week.
AURORA, IL
Clara Schumann
The Voice

Christmas includes an historical perspective, memories

The season of Christmas arrives once again. Just as it always has. Just as it always will. Many centuries ago, the Germany people honored the pagan god Oden during the mid-Winter holiday. Germans were terrified of Oden because they believed he made nocturnal flights through the sky to observe his people and then decide who would prosper, or perish. Because of his presence, many chose to stay inside.
CELEBRATIONS
The Voice

Annual Winter Reading Adventure will fill January

It’s that time of year again! The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is gearing up to start the 2022 Winter Reading Adventure. Grab your hot cocoa and settle in because how you participate in this year’s program is totally up to you. We encourage you to enjoy time with your family, learn more about the world around you, and unlock new resources with your Library card . The purpose of the Winter Reading Adventure is to have fun and the fun begins January 1, 2022!
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions breakfast Jan. 29

Aurora Noon Lions club will hold its first "Frosty Flapjacks" pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free. The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage,
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Christmas Magic

This is, of course, my Christmas wish to all of you;. May you find peace and happiness in all you do. There is a matter though I’d like to talk about,. But I must warn you—don’t come into this with doubt. Do you believe in miracles? I...
FESTIVAL
