With two games remaining in the 2021 regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have begun searching for the franchise's next head coach. The Jaguars have requested to speak to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud and ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jaguars have also requested to speak with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, per Schefter. The Jaguars have also put in an interview request with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO