Darlene McCoy with Jekayln Carr | Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Expo | Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Expo

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally syndicated radio host Darlene McCoy chats with award-winning singer Jekayln Carr for the Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Expo. A new...

One On One – Jasmine Sanders with H.E.R. | Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Expo | Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Expo

Jasmine Sanders, co-host of the D.L. Hughley Show goes one on one with Grammy Award-winning singer, H.E.R. H.E.R. will be making her acting debut in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple. The Tony-winning Broadway version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel by Alice Walker is slated to be released in 2022. With all of the accolades (Including the 1985 Oscar-nominated film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover) the series has received, H.E.R has loft goals including a future EGOT. Sanders gets the details and more with the amazing singer.
Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Person
Darlene Mccoy
Chloe x Halle Discuss the Importance of Black Girls in Coding and Tech: "You Deserve to Be Here"

Chloe x Halle are getting ready to face off in a Twitch battle as a part of LG's Only On OLED campaign in partnership with Black Girls Code. Coding is one of the many spaces where Black girls feel excluded, and in a recent interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo discussed why getting more Black girls involved in technology-based hobbies is important. Coding is implemented into everyday use such as virtual reality and web, mobile, video game, and app design, and for Chloe, it's been instrumental in her creation of music.
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
The Sister, Empowerment, Virtual Event, African Americans, Radio Host
Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
Former Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton Reunite on 'Raven's Home'

Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton are giving fans a much-needed blast from the past when the former Cheetah Girls reunite on Raven's Home. Houghton is reprising her role as Alana the high school bully from That's So Raven in the upcoming fifth season of the popular Disney Channel series Raven's Home. But even as grown ups, Houghton's character manages to make Raven Baxter's life quite dramatic after Baxter learns Alana's the principal at Bayside High School. It's the school where Baxter's son, Booker, is enrolled after the family relocates from Chicago to San Francisco.
See Mary J Blige all dressed up for this ‘Sexy’ restaurant opening in Miami

R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what’s shaping up to be Miami’s hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as “Family Affair” and “Just Fine.”
Who is Jasmine Guy's ex-husband Terrence Duckett as actress talks split?

Actress Jasmine Guy tearfully opened up on the Tamron Hall Show about her divorce, leaving viewers to wonder who her former husband is?. School Daze star Jasmine Guy appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday (6 December) to promote her new Amazon Prime series, Harlem, featuring Meagan Good, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg.
