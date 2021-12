3 Hot Penny Stocks to Watch With 2022 Only Days Away. With a new year only a few days away, investors continue to search for the best penny stocks to buy. Right now, there is a sizable amount of bullish sentiment with penny stocks despite an overwhelming fear of the unknown. With the Omicron variant causing Covid case numbers to hit record highs, investors are hoping that the next few months could be better than the present. However, it is impossible to say what will happen in that time.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO