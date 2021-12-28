ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

E-Cigarettes Lead To 800% Increase In Quitting Cigarettes In The Most Important Demographic

By News Articles
Science 2.0
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoking remains the most prevalent lifestyle disease in the world, and for people who want to quit, there are lots of options, from "cold turkey" to vaping to patches and gums. But among smokers who don't intend to quit, there is a clear winner in getting them to stop...

www.science20.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Committed adult smokers who start vaping more likely to drop cigarettes

Adult smokers who say that they don’t plan to quit smoking but who start using e-cigarettes are more likely quit than those who don’t start vaping, according to a new study. People who say they’re not trying to quit often aren’t included in studies of the potential benefits of e-cigarettes for adult smokers, and the new data shows that the group should be considered during that type of analysis.
HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

“Helps You Smoke Less”: First Combusted Cigarettes Authorized as Modified Risk Tobacco Products

The FDA authorized the marketing of these tobacco products that help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized marketing for “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” combusted, filtered cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products (MRTPs). MRTPs help reduce exposure to, and consumption of, nicotine for smokers who use them. These are the first combusted cigarettes to be authorized as MRTPs.
HEALTH
The Independent

Vaping may change your DNA but smoking is far more risky

Vapers experience DNA changes, according to a recent paper published in Nature, and the changes are similar to those seen in smokers – although much less pronounced. But crucially, this evidence was based on a few people by examining changes in their DNA at the time, similar to creating a snapshot, without considering any potential future change in vaping or smoking behaviour. The study does not provide real-world evidence of vaping-associated ill health.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quit Smoking#Quitting Smoking#Tobacco Smoking#Smoking Cessation#E Cigarettes
Reason.com

A New Study Finds That Smokers With No Plans To Quit Are Much More Likely To Stop Smoking If They Vape Every Day

A new study of smokers who initially had no intention to quit provides striking evidence that nicotine vaping products help people give up cigarettes, reinforcing the viability of this harm reduction tool. The researchers, who reported their findings yesterday in JAMA Open Network, found that people who vaped every day were eight times as likely to quit smoking as those who did not use e-cigarettes.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Daily vaping dramatically ups quit rate in heavy smokers not aiming to quit

Since the introduction of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, to the United States in 2006, intense debate has surrounded the marketing, regulation and use of these nicotine-delivery products. Surprising new research led by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has found that adult smokers with no plans to quit are more likely to quit smoking traditional combustible cigarettes if they switch to daily vaping.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Radio Iowa

Want to quit smoking in 2022? Consult a professional to break the addiction

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking, and a survey finds 70-percent of Iowa smokers want to quit, while 50-percent will try to quit in 2022. There are mixed messages circulating about how vaping can help smokers to kick the habit, messages that are blatantly false, according to Erika Sward, spokeswoman for the American Lung Association.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

FDA Approves Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the marketing of 22nd Century Group’s “VLN [very low nicotine] King” and “VLN Menthol King” combusted, filtered cigarettes as “modified risk tobacco products.”. That means they “help reduce exposure to, and consumption of, nicotine for smokers...
HEALTH
ormondbeachobserver.com

Letter: Vapes and e-cigarette use among children is a concern

While I see the same community issues brought up again and again in the letters section of the local papers, I think the most concerning issue facing our community today lies in our kids. As you hopefully know, the recent rise of easily concealable and used "e-cigs" and "vapes" has virtually reversed all pre-2000s declines in drug use among youth, something anecdotally is seen here locally. The casual use of such allows for easy introduction, and while it does not guarantee, is a gateway into marijuana which is just as concealable in vapes.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
13 WHAM

Rochester-area doctors hope spike in cigarette sales is blip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - 2020 marked the first time in 20 years that cigarette sales went up. Local doctors are hoping that trend doesn't continue. Sales hit nearly $204 billion according to an FTC report. That’s up nearly a billion dollars from the previous year and the first time in decades that number increased.
ROCHESTER, NY
TMZ.com

Give Up Tobacco Without Having to Quit Smoking

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Traditional tobacco cigarettes had a good run, but now they’re undoubtedly winding down ... and hemp is heating up. Sugar’s CRÈME hemp cigarettes have no tobacco and, of course, no nicotine ... meaning they...
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Department of Public Health launches quit smoking public awareness campaign

Take the First Step’ connects residents with specially trained quit coaches. The Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the launch of Take the First Step, a campaign to help adults quit smoking, vaping, or using other tobacco or nicotine products. The campaign encourages residents considering quitting tobacco or nicotine products to take the first step by calling the Massachusetts Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) or visiting mass.gov/quitting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Study: Occasional Cannabis Use Does Not Cause Lung Damage

A study, carried out by the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA), examined both the short- and long-term effects of cannabis on lung function. This article originally appeared on Terpenes and Testing Magazine and has been reposted with permission. The relationship between cannabis and lung function has been...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Teens and young adults increasingly using alcohol and cannabis together, exacerbating negative consequences

Teens and young adults who use cannabis in the US are considerably more likely to drink alcohol compared to their peers who don't use cannabis, a study has found. The paper, in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, is evidence that young people are increasingly using both substances. Complementary use—when the use of one substance is associated with the rising use of another—amplifies the risks of negative effects, such as driving while impaired, poorer health, and academic struggles. The findings also suggest, however, that some young people may be substituting cannabis use for alcohol. Cannabis use is escalating among adolescents and young adults in the US, but what this means for their drinking, and for the associated risks they may face, is not clear. Understanding how cannabis use and alcohol use interact is vital for designing strategies that can reduce hazardous substance use and lead to improved outcomes. For the new study, investigators examined alcohol consumption in adolescents and young adults, comparing those who use cannabis with those who don't, both in a single year and over time.
DRINKS
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy