Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders' charges

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
 1 day ago

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with...

Shropshire Star

Judge rejects Proud Boys’ bid to have Capitol riot charges thrown out

A US district judge said the members of the far-right group had other, peaceful ways to express their opinions about the 2020 presidential election. A federal judge refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
Joe Biden
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Judge rejects Proud Boys' First Amendment claims in January 6 conspiracy case

A federal judge is allowing a major January 6 conspiracy case against four Proud Boys leaders to move forward, rejecting their bid to throw out the charges. Judge Timothy Kelly, in a 43-page opinion issued Tuesday, sided with the Justice Department on several key legal questions, giving momentum to prosecutors as they prepare for the first wave of US Capitol riot-related trials beginning in February.
The Independent

Judge rejects Michael Flynn lawsuit against 6 January committee a day after he filed it

Michael Flynn has lost his bid in court to block the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January riots from obtaining his phone records in the lead up to the insurrection.The committee informed the former national security adviser that it wanted to question him about a meeting he had with Donald Trump and others at the White House last December.At the meeting, the group allegedly “discussed seizing voting machines, declaring a national emergency, invoking certain national security emergency powers, and continuing to spread the message that the November 2020 election had been tainted by widespread fraud,” reported CNBC.Mr Flynn...
Hays Daily News

Milestone deal: Proud Boy pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot

A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to storming the U.S. Capitol with fellow members of the far-right Proud Boys, a milestone in the Justice Department’s prosecution of extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection. Matthew Greene is the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring...
marylandmatters.org

Frederick Prosecutor Dismisses Harassment Charges Against House Minority Leader

Criminal harassment charges filed against House Minority Leader Jason C. Buckel (R-Allegany) were dropped Wednesday by Frederick County prosecutors. Buckel said during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that the dismissal demonstrates that the charges levied against him by a Maryland State Police trooper “lack[ed] merit” and were “improper.”
Deadline

Judge Refuses To Dismiss Dominion Voting Systems’ Lawsuit Against Fox News

A Delaware judge declined to toss out a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which claims that the network “sold a false story of election fraud” in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race. The ruling on Fox News’ motion to dismiss means that Dominion’s litigation can proceed. Judge Eric Davis wrote in his opinion (read it here) that Dominion’s lawsuit “alleges facts that Fox made the challenged statements with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard of their truth.” He added, “The Complaint also alleges facts that there were signs indicating the reports were false....
