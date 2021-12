BRIDGEPORT — Martins Ferry Mayor John Davies has been a busy man sitting inside the cab of his backhoe. Contracted to tear down the old Cravat Coal building that stood just above Wilson Furniture along U.S. 250, he spent a good part of the week doing just that. Under the name of his business, Trucks ‘N Tracs, Davies by Friday had largely taken the building down for Jason Wilson of Wilson Furniture. Wilson, who purchased the blighted building and land before the structure caught fire and was destroyed a few weeks ago, will use the property for extra parking space for his businesses. He also has a U-Haul business at the Bridgeport site.

MARTINS FERRY, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO