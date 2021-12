President Biden today signed into law the annual national defense bill that includes numerous provisions from U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) to strengthen our national security, vitalize Michigan’s growing defense sector and support our nation’s veterans and servicemembers. The bill also includes nearly $144 million in investments that Peters – who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee – secured for military facilities across Michigan. Passage of the legislation also comes after Peters hosted Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks at Selfridge Air National Guard Base earlier this month to highlight defense innovation and Michigan’s contributions to our national defense.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO