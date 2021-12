Sheridan County added 13 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,542 lab confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. Another three probable cases have been added in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 1,393. Currently there are 44 active cases in the community and 61 deaths of Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. There are currently two individuals hospitalized in Sheridan County due to the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list Sheridan County’s level of community transmission of COVID-19 as HIGH.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO