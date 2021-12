ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re interested in enrolling your child in an Orange County Public Schools magnet school, the application process is now open. Families can visit the district website to apply between now and Feb. 15, 2022. That means students can apply for admission to schools that are not considered their home schools. Magnet programs are offered at all grade levels and range from the arts to the sciences.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO