Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who went on a deadly shooting rampage in several locations in the Denver area was targeting at least...

The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Female Victim Found Shot Dead, Lying On A Street In Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg. Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street. Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation. They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
WILKINSBURG, PA
fox29.com

Suspects sought in double homicide at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

3 Killed In Homewood Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people are dead after a shooting in Homewood Friday morning. Pittsburgh police were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. SWAT was called and their search of the home found two other victims.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 34, Dies After Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a report of gunfire in the 3300 block of Edgewood Road about 10:44 p.m. found the woman, who had been shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Cop-Puncher Identified and Arrested After Wearing Same Clothes He Donned for Riot

A Colorado man who stands accused of thumping a Capitol police officer in the eye at the Jan. 6 insurrection was identified and arrested after he was seen wearing the same outfit he donned during the riot, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C. said in a statement that Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, was arrested on Dec. 11 and hit with a string of charges related to his alleged assaults on two cops at the riot. Court documents state that MacCracken was identified by a local Colorado sheriff who had previous run-ins with the suspect. “Sheriff Masters made particular note that MacCracken, as a resident of the community, is oftentimes homeless and lives out of his vehicle,” the documents state. “He further explained he has seen MacCracken dressed in the very same clothes on multiple occasions in Telluride, as depicted in the FBI and Sedition Hunters websites.” MacCracken is currently detained pending further court proceedings, according to law enforcement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder In Northeast Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old man is under arrest in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore last month that sent another man to the hospital, police said Thursday. Andrew Abiola is charged with attempted murder, assault and other offenses in the Nov. 25 shooting, Baltimore Police said. Police suspect the shooting resulted from a dispute involving Abiola and the 18-year-old victim, who was found shot multiple times inside a home on Glenwood Avenue. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was most recently listed in stable condition. Abiola remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year’s Eve; Police Search For Suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — New Year’s Eve shopping inside the Mall of America was interrupted by gunfire Friday after a shooting inside left two men hurt and shoppers hunkered down in stores as the massive complex was under lockdown for nearly an hour. Bloomington Police Deputy Chief Kim Clauson said that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the north area on Level 3. An officer in the mall heard gunfire and found a man on the floor in front of the Lotus Bed store with a gunshot wound to his leg. Not long after, another man was found with...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Chicago

Man In Custody After Shooting Girl In Congress Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in custody after shooting a 17-year-old girl at the Congress Plaza Hotel in the Loop Friday night, according to authorities. Around 10:29 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the hotel on the 500 block of South Michigan and found a 17-year-old girl who suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she is listed in good condition. An 18-year-old man was on the scene and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police said the incident appears to be domestic.
CHICAGO, IL

