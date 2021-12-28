ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out These 10 Last Minute New Year's Eve Party Dresses From Amazon & Get Them In Time For The Big Night — Shop Now

By Connor Surmonte
OK! Magazine
 23 hours ago
Source: Amazon

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Celebrate the new year with a new look!

With New Year's Eve nearly here, this is the last chance to order the perfect party dress to ensure it arrives in time for the big night out. That's why we've rounded up 10 NYE-approved outfits from Amazon, so you won't have to worry about what to wear while you celebrate and ring in the new year. Plus, Prime shipping is here to save the day for all you last-minute shoppers.

No matter what your style may be — be it shining sequin mini dresses, long sleeve velvet cocktail dresses or sleeveless lace bodycon dresses — Amazon has you covered! So keep scrolling and start shopping for your perfect party dress today. But seriously you better hurry to make sure your NYE ensemble comes in in time for New Year's Eve night!

Maner's Women's Sequin Glitter Short Sleeve Dress retails for $45.99.

Fensace's Women's Wrap V Neck Long Sleeve Velvet Dress retails for $35.99.

Cosonsen's Women's Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress retails for $41.99.

Zaberry's Women's V Neck Wrap Long Sleeve Elegant Mermaid Dress retails for $49.99.

Merokeety's Women's Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress retails for $49.99.

Ophestin's Women's Sexy Deep V Neck Metallic Glitter Dress retails for $40.99.

Lyaner's Women's One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cutout Bodycon Dress retails for $34.99.

Grace Karin's Women's Sequin Glitter V-Neck Party Dress retails for $46.99.

Sheln's Women's Crochet Pom-pom Sheer Lace Bell Sleeve Dress retails for $49.99.

PrettyGuide's Women's Sequin Cocktail Bodycon Glitter Party Dress retails for $38.99.

OK! Magazine

