Remember when expectant mothers wore loose blouses and dresses so as not to draw too much attention to their growing bellies? Maternity fashion in the middle of the 20th century consisted of outfits that still allowed glimpses of a small waist with belts that could be adjusted above a belly bump. In the 70s, women wore maternity pants and longer tops with bows and large collars to distract from the abdomen, and most were grateful for the chance to cover up and eat for two. Then, in the 90s, actor Demi Moore posed nude for the cover of Vanity Fair with her pregnant belly exposed for all the world to see. Almost a generation has passed since then, and now it’s common for expectant moms to photograph their “bump” month by month.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO