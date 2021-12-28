ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba

In Cuba, not only food is scarce — now so are the food ration books

By WLRN 91.3 FM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five more Cuban migrants arrived by boat in Key West in recent days. It’s another indication of how bad their island’s economy is — especially food shortages. Now, the Cuban regime can’t even tell its citizens what food they can — and can’t —...

JSTOR Daily

Food and Culture

Our food is more than just what sustains us, it can also be something much different. Food can speak to class divisions, changing tastes, and regional differences. But it can also signal a deep connection to history, culture, and national pride. This can be seen in food labeling, as folklorist Michael Owen Jones explains, as “gastronationalism,” or “the practice of labeling food based on national origins to protect it as part of a nation’s heritage.” This is how distinctions between champagne and plain old sparkling wine get made, for example. But pride in food can also lead to situations that expose more than just local lore, but as historian Ari Ariel writes, “shed light on the complicated relationships among food, nationalism, authenticity, and globalization.”
RECIPES
Reuters

Cuba to fast-track boosters as Omicron looms

HAVANA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Cuba will give booster shots to its entire population in January, according to a report in state-run media, in a bid to keep the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus at bay. Health authorities in the island, heavily dependent on tourism, last week reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsbug.info

Thousands more work visas approved for Central American nations, Haiti

The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor will allocate thousands of temporary work visas for citizens of Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti in 2022, the federal agencies said Monday, only days after the Biden administration was criticized for not inviting the Northern Triangle countries, along with other Latin American and Caribbean nations, to its Summit for Democracy.
IMMIGRATION
johnnyjet.com

The U.S. State Department Tells Americans to Reconsider Travel to Mexico

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Just in time for the holidays and the busiest travel period of the year, the U.S. State Department just issued a travel advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel to Mexico.
U.S. POLITICS
Bradenton Herald

Coast Guard stops 30 Cuban migrants at sea since Thursday

Since October, the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection have stopped more than 400 Cubans at sea who were attempting to migrate to South Florida. If the trend continues, federal authorities are on track to be the busiest they’ve been in five years patrolling the Florida Straits.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico to promote job creation schemes in Caribbean, official says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to promote job creation programs in the Caribbean that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled out in southern Mexico and parts of Central America to stem migration, a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday. The programs, "Sembrando Vida,"...
AMERICAS
TravelPulse

US State Department Updates Travel Warning to Mexican Tourism Destinations

The United States Department of State announced Wednesday it had updated its travel warning for the popular Mexican state of Quintana Roo due to crime. According to the State Department’s official website, Mexico and several of its most popular destinations are currently listed on the travel advisory list as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to coronavirus concerns and some areas having increased risk of crime and kidnapping.
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Passenger Upset That Flight Attendant Tucked Him In…

When I hear airline passengers complain about good service, I really do think that no good deed goes unpunished. To the United Airlines flight attendant at the heart of this: please continue to place blankets over passengers. It represents excellent service that is greatly appreciated by the vast majority of your passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY

