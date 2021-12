OHIO — Ohio’s minimum wage will have its largest increase in 15 years in 2022 as the rate will increase from $8.80 an hour for non-tipped workers to $9.30 an hour. The 50-cent increase is the largest since the minimum wage increased from $4.25 an hour in 2006 to $6.85 an hour in 2007, according to data from the Federal Reserve.The huge jump in that year’s minimum wage was due to a 2006 ballot initiative that bumped the state’s minimum wage above federal minimum wage rates.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO