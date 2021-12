A Delaware judge declined to toss out a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which claims that the network “sold a false story of election fraud” in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race. The ruling on Fox News’ motion to dismiss means that Dominion’s litigation can proceed. Judge Eric Davis wrote in his opinion (read it here) that Dominion’s lawsuit “alleges facts that Fox made the challenged statements with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard of their truth.” He added, “The Complaint also alleges facts that there were signs indicating the reports were false....

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO