From Suzanne Mayes – 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office – Joseph Wade Bernier, a 42 year old Chapin man, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison following his guilty plea in Lexington County for Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10 to 28 grams, Second Offense. Bernier also pled guilty to Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime; Assault and Battery in the First Degree; and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm. Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin imposed a sentence of 18 years on the Trafficking Methamphetamine charge, with concurrent sentences for the remaining crimes. Bernier was also on probation at the time the trafficking narcotics offense was committed, resulting in a probation revocation with a sentence of three (3) years consecutive. Bernier has an active sentence of 21 years and is not eligible for parole under South Carolina law.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO