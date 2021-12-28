Insulin Resistance – an unhappy pancreas

Overweight or obesity, an unfavorable distribution of fat in the body and the development of type 2 diabetes are often associated with a reduced effect of the hormone insulin in many organs, including the brain (insulin resistance). So far there is no treatment to restore insulin sensitivity in the brain, which plays a key role in metabolic control. Researchers of the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), the departments of Internal Medicine IV (Director: Prof. Andreas Birkenfeld) and Clinical Chemistry and Pathobiochemistry (Director: Prof. Andreas Peter) of Tübingen University Hospital and the Institute of Diabetes Research and Metabolic Diseases (IDM) at Helmholtz Munich have now shown for the first time that the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin can be used to treat insulin resistance in the brain – with positive effects on the metabolism of the entire body. This study has now been published in Diabetes Care.

