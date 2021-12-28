Colin Cowherd: Take the Saints at home vs. Carolina I FOX BET LIVE

Colin Cowherd: “Kevin Stefanski is a very good play-caller but I think he’s in danger of losing the locker room as he keeps selling them on Baker. If you switched Baker with Aaron Rodgers last game, Cleveland wins 42-7. They have five Pro Bowlers and four Pro Bowl alternates. When Odell’s dad called out Baker he didn’t get any pushback from the players. You cannot lose this locker room, this roster is absolutely STACKED. This is a top-three roster. Baker is not an accurate quarterback in the NFL. He’s had four coaches and he completes about 62% of his throws. He leads the NFL in picks. I don’t like his judgment and his brand is bigger than his game. You gotta be careful about this because you can start losing players fast, you can’t fool them. Everyone in that locker room knows ‘he’s our least talented player.’ You can’t keep overcoming a deficiency at quarterback.” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO