NASA has had an extraordinarily busy 12 months, and many of its activities are showcased in a video (below) released by the agency this week. “2021 was the busiest year yet for NASA in low-Earth orbit,” the agency said in a message posted with the video. “We also made progress preparing for a flight test around the moon, and had a very active year exploring space, studying Earth, testing technologies for next-generation aircraft, and much more.”

