HARRISBURG – A resolution to stop Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change, a program to clamp down on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants was approved by the state House. Wolf wants PA to be part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative or RGGI, a carbon tax program. Supporters of the resolution say entering PA into RGGI would cause the costs of heating and cooling homes along with fueling vehicles to further increase at a time when people are already paying more for everyday necessities. Entering PA into the initiative will also terminate thousands of energy sector jobs in the state. The resolution goes to Gov. Wolf, who will veto it. It would take effect if both the state House and Senate cannot must a two-thirds majority to override the veto. A Senate vote in late October to disapprove the policy, like the House’s vote Wednesday, was just short of the number needed to override a gubernatorial veto.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO