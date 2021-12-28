ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has uncertain status for Week 17

By Jon Heath
 23 hours ago
After missing last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders while in concussion protocol, Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has an uncertain status for the team’s Week 17 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“There is no update on Teddy,” coach Vic Fangio said when asked about the quarterback Monday. “He’s still in all the concussion protocols and working with the independent doctors on that. We really don’t have an update as far as whether he’d be available or not this week.

“Maybe as the week moves on we will, but until he’s cleared by the independent doctors and says he’s ready to go, [then] we have to assume that he won’t be available to play. We’ll do the best thing for him moving forward.”

Drew Lock started in Bridgewater’s place against the Raiders and he had a so-so performance, with no touchdowns and no turnovers in a 17-13 loss. If Bridgewater is not cleared by Sunday, Lock will start again in Week 17.

Lock is 3-1 against the Chargers in his career, completing 58.54% of his passes for 672 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions in those contests. Lock has also rushed for 29 yards and a score against Los Angeles.

