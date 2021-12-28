Vic Fangio's job appears to be safe -- for now

Black Monday did not arrive early for Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio.

NFL teams who fired their coach (or informed their coach he would not return at the end of the season) by Tuesday are allowed to begin submitting requests to interview head coach candidates from other teams.

There have been no reports of the Broncos making any interview requests for potential coach candidates, which is seemingly a sign that Fangio has not been informed that he will be fired at the end of the season.

Fangio could still be fired, but it appears the team has not made that decision yet. The coach was asked during his Monday press conference if he’s worried about his job status.

“I don’t, and I know you think that’s a standard answer, but for a lot of reasons I do not worry about it,” Fangio said. “Those reasons are personal for me, but do I acknowledge that it’s certainly out there and could happen — absolutely. Do I worry about it? I absolutely do not worry about it for many, many reasons.”

Fangio’s current contract is set to expire after the 2022 season. He was asked Monday if he would be willing to coach next season without receiving a contract extension for his expiring contract.

“Absolutely, just the direct short answer there — absolutely,” Fangio said.

Denver’s ownership situation might complicate the team’s decision on Fangio. The Broncos are expected to be sold in the spring, probably a few weeks or even a few months after the top coach candidates have been hired.

Denver’s current front office might choose to leave Fangio in place for the 2022 season, allowing new ownership to then make a decision on the coach the following year. That’s just speculation, though. For now, all we know is Fangio’s job appears to be safe, at least for a few more weeks.