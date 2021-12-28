A top Chinese Communist Party official stepping down after hit by US sanctions: Report

The new party chief in China's Xinjiang called for improved business conditions in his first official visit to the region, where forced labour accusations have prompted some countries to announce a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. After overseeing the key manufacturing hub of Guangdong, new top Communist Party official Ma Xingrui replaces soldier turned politician Chen Quanguo, who led periods of harsh repression in the border regions of Xinjiang and Tibet. Campaigners say at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang sparking accusations of genocide by the United States, which China has denied. In a visit to regional capital Urumqi this week, Ma called it necessary to "improve the modernisation" of industrial and supply chains, said state-run local media, and to "implement measures to support enterprises and stimulate innovation."

