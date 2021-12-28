ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

A top Chinese Communist Party official stepping down after hit by US sanctions: Report

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA top Chinese Communist Party official is stepping down after being sanctioned by the United States over “serious rights abuses” being committed against the Uyghur minorities in China’s Xinjiang region. According to the South China Morning Post last week, Communist Party chief Chen Quanguo, 66, was...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

New chief calls for modernisation of China region beset by rights fears

The new party chief in China's Xinjiang called for improved business conditions in his first official visit to the region, where forced labour accusations have prompted some countries to announce a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. After overseeing the key manufacturing hub of Guangdong, new top Communist Party official Ma Xingrui replaces soldier turned politician Chen Quanguo, who led periods of harsh repression in the border regions of Xinjiang and Tibet. Campaigners say at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in Xinjiang sparking accusations of genocide by the United States, which China has denied. In a visit to regional capital Urumqi this week, Ma called it necessary to "improve the modernisation" of industrial and supply chains, said state-run local media, and to "implement measures to support enterprises and stimulate innovation."
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wu Qiang
The Independent

China replaces Communist party official associated with security crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang

Beijing has replaced the Community Party of China’s (CDC) chief of the Xinjiang region who was notorious for allegedly cracking down on Uyghur Muslims in the area.The state-controlled media Xinhua News reported on Saturday that Chen Quanguo has been replaced as the Xinjiang party chief by Ma Xingrui.The new Xinjiang party chief, Mr Ma, 62, is an aerospace engineer and served as the governor of Guangdong province since 2017.Mr Chen, meanwhile, is moving on to a new role, according to Xinhua News. But the details of his new role have not been made public.Several experts said that the move might...
CHINA
Reason.com

Deng Xiaoping and the Communist Party Don't Deserve Credit for Chinese Economic Power

Apologists for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) never fail to mention that it lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty—conveniently forgetting that a whole lot of that poverty was caused by the CCP's own policies since taking over the country in 1949. The party takes full credit for the country's economic rise, and Deng Xiaoping, its paramount leader between 1978 and 1989, is said to be its "Great Architect."
CHINA
CNBC

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen Quanguo

China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism. United Nations researchers and human rights activists estimate more than one million Muslims have been detained in camps in...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist China#South China#Human Rights Violations#Uyghur#Xinhua#Ccp
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Biden law banning imports from China's Xinjiang over Uyghur forced labor

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a measure banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over human rights against the Muslim Uyghur population. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act bars imports from the region unless the importer can prove they are not made with forced labor. It also imposes sanctions on foreign individuals who make use of forced labor, the White House said.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. names Tibet coordinator, drawing warning from China

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing warnings from China to stay out of its internal affairs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Zeya, who is responsible for democracy and human rights, would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Antelope Valley Press

China vows to respond after US enacts sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said, Friday, after the US Senate passed a law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were made without forced labor. The spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy