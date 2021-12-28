St. Joe County Public Library, Bendable, and City of South Bend to Host “Winter of Learning”

The St. Joe County Public Library, Bendable, and City of South Bend will host a series of lifelong learning opportunities open to the public in January, February, and March of 2022 at the Technology Resource Center (TRC).

“Over the course of 6-8 weeks, local community members will be able to explore a topic that interests them and learn collaboratively in Learning Circles to develop the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their next endeavor,” said Marissa Gebhard, communications manager of the St. Joe County Public Library.

Several events will allow individuals to learn in group settings, including “learning circles” for groups to take an online course together, in person, with a facilitator present for help and guidance. South Bend’s Innovation & Technology team will also provide SB Academy skill-building courses to the public.

“Lifelong learning is something so many of South Bend’s institutions are committed to,” said Denise Linn Riedl, Chief Innovation Officer for the City of South Bend. “The City, Library, and Bendable are excited to curate these opportunities for our residents and provide more in-person and virtual opportunities to advance your skills and learn with a community.”

“The Bendable team is honored to play a role in providing unique learning opportunities to our community, at no cost to participants,” said Fred Teague, Lifelong Learning Manager at the Drucker Institute. “Our goal is to create communities of lifelong learning. Partnering with the City of South Bend, the St. Joe County Public Library, the Technology Resource Center and enFocus, is a great first step in that direction!”

To promote cross-sector collaboration and introduce public and private groups alike to co-working space at the TRC, the Winter of Learning will also bring back “Open Work Wednesdays”, an opportunity for local groups and individuals with new or ongoing projects to work out of the same space at the TRC once a month.

During monthly “nonprofit office hours,” the TRC will partner with local nonprofit enFocus to equip organizations with the skills they need to make data-driven decisions.

For a comprehensive list of Winter of Learning programming and events, and to access available sign-ups, please visit the TRC’s webpage at southbendin.gov/trc. Learning circle signups can also be found at sjcpl.org/news/winter-of-learning/ or at any of the library’s branches.