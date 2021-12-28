ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Fans Build Insane Cup Snake at Xcel Energy Center

By Abbey
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Isn't it great when we can all come together and work towards a cause? Even if that cause doesn't necessarily contribute to the greater good. Fans at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for a Minnesota Wild game early in December 2021 constructed a massive cup snake, and a video...

Minnesota State
