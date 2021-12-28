Betty White shares some secrets to a happy life

Beloved American actress Betty White shared some tips on how to live a happy life with People Magazine.

White attributed her happiness and health in part to her positive attitude.

The comedic actress turns 100 next month.

American icon Betty White shared some secrets to a happy life ahead of her 100th birthday next month.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” White told People Magazine. “It’s amazing.”

The 99-year-old actress credited her positive attitude as one of the reasons she feels so good at her age, describing herself as a “cockeyed optimist.”

“I got it from my mom and that never changed…I always find the positive,” she told the publication.

White then joked about her diet.

“I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working,” the eight-time Emmy-award winner told the magazine.

Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

White gained popularity for numerous roles over her nine-decade career but most notably for her parts in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls". Now, the actress lives a quiet life in Los Angeles playing golf, doing crossword puzzles, playing card games and watching animal documentaries and "Jeopardy!," according to People.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA