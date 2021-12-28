ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea defender Chilwell to undergo surgery on injured knee

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Chelsea wing back Ben Chilwell is set for a lengthy spell out after a decision was taken...

NBC Sports

Ben Chilwell out for season, leaving Chelsea thin at left back

Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the 2021-22 Premier League season after opting to undergo knee surgery on the injury he suffered on Nov. 23, Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday. Over the last five weeks, Chelsea and Ben Chilwell attempted to rehab the right ACL injury but a recent return to training made it clear that surgery was the best course of action — from Chelsea’s official statement:
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell to miss rest of season through injury

Ben Chilwell is set to miss the rest of the season after deciding to undergo knee surgery, sources have told ESPN. The 25-year-old originally sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Juventus on Nov. 23 with boss Thomas Tuchel ruling him out for an initial six-week period.
MLS
Ben Chilwell
The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday.The draw lifted Chelsea into second place, above Liverpool, but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City, who went eight points clear following their 1-0 win at Brentford. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge, only for Welbeck - on as a substitute - to head home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time.Romelu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham will look to move into the top four in the Premier League in a match against Southampton on Tuesday.A 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday saw the club move into fifth and manager Antonio Conte’s presence is starting to come through. But the boss insists the momentum at Tottenham is different to what he built at Chelsea.“I think that this is different to the momentum at Chelsea. I don’t like to compare different situations. [There is] too big a difference with my experience in the past.“Also because I remember very well that I started the season [when at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#England#Knee Ligaments#Chelsea Defender Chilwell#Ap#Juventus
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was as deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding onto a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an 8:15pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
