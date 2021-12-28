Ariana Grande Deletes Her Twitter Account

Ariana Grande has been accused of adopting an “Asian” appearance in photos that the American singer has allegedly deleted from Instagram amid a backlash from fans. Grande, who appeared in images by a New York-based photographer Katia Temkin last week, was condemned by Instagram and TikTok users for so-called “Asian-fishing”.The term, as Canadian journalist Wanna Thompson said in 2018, refers to the act of “Blackfishing” and the appropriation of another’s racial background for self-gain. TikTok user @kuzumi.n was among many to highlight how Grande’s eye makeup, bowties and posing were “a little too similar” to an average K-pop star,...
