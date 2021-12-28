ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a realtor and here’s my must-read advice to first-time home buyers

By Anthony Russo
 23 hours ago

EXPLORING the housing market can be an exciting and stressful process – so it’s important to be prepared.

In fact, right now in particular might be the most frustrating time for newbie homebuyers to explore the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VebVk_0dXhbwtZ00
Jeffrey D. Halpern, who's worked as a realtor since 1985, gives his best tips to buyers

This is because of supply not meeting demand – which has driven up home prices.

In 2021, average home prices have climbed to $408,800, up from $389,400 in the previous year, according to research and analysis firm Statista.

But The Sun spoke with realtor Jeffrey D. Halpern, who has been an agent since 1985 and a broker since 1987.

He offered some advice to ease down the challenges that first-time homebuyers might face, which we unveil below.

Expect the home to have some flaws

Unfortunately, when you pick out the home – the odds are everything isn’t going to be ideal.

For instance, you might not be able to fit an ice-skating rink in the back yard or it might need some repairs.

After all, it’s a first home and a “stepping stone,” Mr Halpern said.

“Most repairs and/or upkeep is not expensive and [can be] easily done by a first-timer,” he said.

Listing agents might not give you a good deal

Although they are supposed to keep it confidential, a listing agent is never really on the side of the buyer.

This is because the listing agent has a “fiduciary” obligation to the seller to get them the best price and terms, according to Mr Halpern.

However, this is the opposite when using a buyer’s agent because they aren’t “concentrating solely on selling their listing when being a dual agent,” he said.

Instead, they are focusing on the buyer’s needs.

Furthermore, “when negotiating, their opinion is biased to just their buyer”.

Get details of potential issues

Ahead of making an offer on a home, Mr Halpern recommends asking for a disclosure statement of the property.

“This will give the buyer information regarding age of roof, hVAC, etc," he said.

And the information will be a part of the “offering of the home regarding items that may need attention,” according to Mr Halpern.

As a buyer, you’ll want to request repairs or concession on items not seen at a visual inspection or on a disclosure statement, he added.

Look at recent sales in the area

Another important thing is to look at is recent home sales in the area when you’re ready to make an offer.

In particular, you’ll want to look out for the number of showings, and bidding activities in the area.

Mr Halpern also advises looking into the selling trends as well.

“With the current market of multiple bids, homes are selling for more than those that have just closed and sometimes by a wide margin,” Mr Halpert said.

Hire an agent that fits your needs

Hiring the right agent is a vital step in the home buying process.

Your agent should be able to understand wants and needs, point out items that first-time buyers won’t recognize, and be a great negotiator.

And most importantly, make sure the agent is knowledgeable about homes.

Mr Halpert warned that he runs “into a lot of agents that do not even know the difference between a boiler and a furnace”.

What an agent can’t tell you

While your agent should be knowledgeable to help you find the best home for your needs – there are some things you can’t expect.

This includes the demographic make-up of an area and those who fit under Meghan's Law, which requires law enforcement to make information public about registered sex offenders.

It is the buyer’s responsibility to look into school academic prowess and crime rate, according to Mr Halpert.

Make a competitive offer

If you are really keen on buying a home - then you should make your best offer.

Mr Halpert said: “I always tell my clients that if they regret losing the home in a bidding war by even just one dollar and they regret it, then they did not offer their highest and best.”

While you don’t want to make a low ball offer on the property - you also don’t want to “bid over your head” either, he added.

The offer should be simple for both the seller agent to understand.

How to act with family and friends

When it comes to parents and friends, it’s not a bad idea to have them involved at the beginning of the process.

This includes having them see what’s in the buyer’s price range and what they can afford.

However, they shouldn’t be involved in the final decision of the buyer.

“Most do not remember what their first home was like and more than likely will not approve unless they have seen what the buyer has seen in the first place,” Mr Halpert said.

But Halpert does recommend bringing children along to the showings and having them involved actively in the final decision of the home.

Be patient but not too picky

Lastly, you’ll want to be patient given that this is a strong seller’s market currently.

But at the same time, Mr Halpert recommends not being too picky.

Since the average person moves 10-12 times in their life – odds are this won’t be your last home, according to Mr Halpert.

“This home is a means to an end, he concluded.

We break down states where home prices have gone up the most.

We also unveil the states handing out the biggest stimulus checks to homeowners in need.

Plus, see how you can get other mortgage help.

