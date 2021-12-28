Charges: Ibn Abdullah Fatally Shot His Father And Sister, Left Bodies In Robbinsdale Duplex For Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of shooting his father and sister inside a Robbinsdale duplex and leaving their bodies there for several days.

On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Ibn Marchone Abdullah with two felony counts of second-degree murder, intentional but not premeditated, in connection to last week’s incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Abdullah stopped by his brother’s place in Brooklyn Park unexpectedly on Sunday, acting strangely. He ultimately told his brother that he shot their father and sister in their apartment. He said that it happened a few days prior and that there might be a “smell.”

Abdullah’s brother contacted their other brother, who stopped by the Robbinsdale residence on Lake Drive to investigate, the complaint said. After noticing the door was unlocked and ajar, he entered the residence and discovered the bodies of their father and sister. The victims were both sitting upright in chairs with apparent gunshot wounds to their heads. He then called 911.

When police officers arrived, they deduced that, based on the smell, the bodies had been there for several days and the victims had “obvious gunshot wounds to the head,” according to the complaint. They also found a Glock handgun and two discharged bullet casings.

Abdullah was located and arrested without incident at his brother’s place in Brooklyn Park.

Authorities say that Abdullah owns the duplex, lives in one of the units and rented out the other unit to the victims.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison. Bail has been set at $1.5 million.

