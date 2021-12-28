ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

New member appointed to Kentucky Board of Education

 23 hours ago

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed former Johnson County Superintendent Steve Trimble to the the Kentucky Board of Education.

Trimble fills a vacancy left by former member Cody Pauley Johnson, who represented the 7th Supreme Court District. He will serve out the rest of Johnson’s term, which ends on April 14, 2024, the Kentucky Board of Education said in a statement on Tuesday.

Trimble spent nearly his entire education career with the school district, where he worked his way up from health and physical education instructor to a superintendent. He retired in 2014.

Trimble said in the statement from the Education Board that he is looking forward to advocating for technology centers and ways to make sure students have more than one pathway presented to them after high school.

“I am a real big advocate for (them). We need carpenters and plumbers and welders. Everyone’s path to success does not look the same,” he said.

