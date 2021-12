Yung Bleu is reminding would-be beat buyers that his price is on the rise after securing a Lil Wayne placement. For his production work, the Alabama-born artist is going by the moniker Moon Boy, which is also the title of his debut album. As for the Weezy track, Bleu told fans via some celebration-focused posts on Twitter and Instagram that “the goat” had done “a whole song to one of my beats.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO