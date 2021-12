COVID-19 In our view, the recent Omicron variant potentially has the ability to accelerate the end of COVID-19. This might be surprising, but over time viruses trend towards being less deadly (although this is still being researched). That's because a virus that kills its host can't spread and itself dies, being reliant on the host. The recent Omicron variant, despite its potential to overwhelm the healthcare system, is now the dominant variant while being less deadly.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO