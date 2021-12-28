ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WWE SmackDown under two million viewers for Christmas Eve show

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: ShowBuzz Daily. Image: WWE. Friday's Christmas Eve episode of SmackDown averaged 1.972 million viewers on Fox, down 14.4 percent from the previous week. It's the lowest viewership for the show on Fox since WWE's return to live touring in July. In the 18-49 demo, SmackDown drew...

