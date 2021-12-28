ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breland Reveals His Dad Doesn’t Know the Words to His Songs

By Adison Haager
 1 day ago
Country breakout star Breland stamped his mark in the music scene when the singer’s song “My Truck” landed as a platinum-selling smash in 2020, but that doesn't mean everyone is singing along. In fact, the singer admits his own father doesn't know the lyrics to his...

