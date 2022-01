Mark Bertolini, former CEO of Aetna, was named co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, according to a Jan. 3 news release. Mr. Bertolini led Aetna as CEO and chair from 2010 to 2018 when it was acquired by CVS Health. Following the acquisition, he served as a director of the CVS Health board before being dropped from his role in 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO