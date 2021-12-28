ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Dean William Goette

By Pipestone County Star Staff
pipestonestar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDean William Goette, 61, Blooming Prairie, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Saint Mary’s Campus. A Celebration of Life service was held Friday, Dec. 17 at Cornerstone Church, Austin, with Pastor Dave Simerson officiating. Dean was born on July 11, 1960 in Albert Lea...

www.pipestonestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newton Kansan

Jerome Dean Stucky

WHITEWATER – Jerome Dean Stucky, 69, son of the late Dean and Hulda Stucky, was born in Goessel, Kansas on January 13, 1952. He died at peace in Newton Medical Center on November 8, 2021. Jerome grew up in Wichita where he attended Murdock Elementary School. In first grade...
Niles Daily Star

Larry Dean Hollis, of Niles

Larry Dean Hollis, 64, of Niles, passed away at his home suddenly at 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Larry was born on Aug. 22, 1957, to Billie and Jennie (Phillips) Hollis and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1975. He went on to complete his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University before moving to the Niles area. He soon accepted a job at Blossomland Learning Center as a special education teacher. While there, he met fellow special education teacher Pamela Ho whom he would later wed on Nov. 26, 1988. Larry and Pam went on to have three children and a few bonus children. Larry loved to fish, taking an annual trip to Lake Ada in Minnesota every year for the fishing and relaxation. He also loved history, listening to classic rock, cars, watching MSU football, and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. Above all else, he loved his family and being together. He was a care taker of people, he become the mentor everyone needed. He loved his students and touched so many lives.
NILES, MI
FraminghamSOURCE

Russell Dean Grant, 75

HOPKINTON – Russell Dean Grant, a 30-year resident of Hopkinton and 6-year resident of Franklin, passed away on Christmas Eve morning after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. He was 75. He lived with grace, day after day, even though it was a losing battle. The neurodegenerative disease...
HOPKINTON, MA
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 12/22/21

A funeral service will be held for Terry Allen Unverzagt, age 65 of Austin and formerly of Dexter at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23rd at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Dexter, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Dexter.
AUSTIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
theperrynews.com

Robert Bebb of Perry

Services are pending for Robert Bebb, 60, of Perry. Robert died Dec. 23, 2021, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; and his children. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements.
PERRY, IA
wamwamfm.com

Jerry Allen Hinkle

Jerry Allen Hinkle, 84 of Vincennes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on December 11, 2021, following a hard-fought battle with sarcoma. Jerry is the son of John Sr and Lela (Todd) Hinkle. He married Donna Koenig on February 25, 1961, and together they raised 5 children. He was a graduate of Decker High School and Purdue University. Following a short teaching stint in Crawfordsville, Jerry came home to the suburbs of Iona to work the Hinkle family farm.
albionnewsonline.com

Donald C. VanDeWalle

Donald Charles VanDeWalle was born to Francis Charles and Ethel Blanche (Wheeler) VanDeWalle on Aug. 2, 1942 at Cedar Rapids and passed away on Dec. 24, 2021 in Hebron at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife, Olive Isabella, children: Shelly Daffer, Amy and Eric Pedersen, Tim and Deana VanDeWalle, Dawn and Dan Higgins, step-children: Carolyn and Jim Pitzaferro, Andy and Marty Sheber, Laura and Tim Kuszak, grandchildren: Shawn, Jason, Amber and Abby; Marah, Matthew and Emma; Michelle, Sarah, Haley and Jennifer; Noah, Faith and Joe; Michael and Nicole; Christian and Josie; Maranda, Nathan, Casey, Ryan and Mason; great grandchildren: Makenna, Kylie, Aria and Blair; Lizzie, Carly, Shayla, Cashel, Liam, Koehn and Macey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Ryan
WSJM

Dale Avery

Dale Avery, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. Dale lived his life as a devoted educator and family man. He was born August 29, 1941, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of the late Ronald Avery and Josephine (Lamb) Avery. Following high school, Dale went to Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While there, he became a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, serving as President. Dale then attended Wayne State University where he earned his master’s degree. For 39 years, Dale was employed with the Taylor Public Schools, beginning his career as a history teacher, moving into counseling and shifting into administration as an assistant principal at West Junior High School and then principal of the Titan Program, an alternative educational option for Taylor students.
PAW PAW, MI
gasconadecountyrepublican.com

Jack David Lairmore

Kyle and Angela Lairmore of Owensville, wish to announce the birth of their son Jack David Lairmore, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 12:39 a.m., at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Jack joins his fur- sisters Bella and Molly. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and was 20 inches long.
OWENSVILLE, MO
myalbertlea.com

Tracy Vandegrift

On the morning of December 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Tracy Vandegrift went peacefully home to be with her Lord and join her beloved husband, Doug. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday, December 22. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Tracy will be gently laid to rest next to Doug at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed and may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Freeborn County Historical Society for the Itasca Rock Garden, or American Red Cross.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
ADRIAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic Hospital#Cornerstone Church#Freeborn High School#General Farm Management#Scc North Mankato#Comparts Hog Slat#Interstate Mills#Big Red
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
Cleveland Daily Banner

Lawrence Dean 'Larry' Cook

Lawrence Dean “Larry” Cook, 77, of Louisville, Ky., transitioned peacefully from this life on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. A devoted husband and father, Larry is survived by his high school sweetheart, Lynda Cook, and his three children: Michael (Lori) Cook of Louisville, Ky., Stephen (Jamie) Cook of Littleton, Colo., and Nicole (David) Farnham of Columbus, Ohio. Larry was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren: Joshua Cook, Ashley Cook, Lauren Cook, Sarah Cook, Sophia Cook, Sierra Farnham and Axel Farnham.
OBITUARIES
farmerpublishing.com

Betty Chamberlain 1928-2021

Betty Ramona (Smith) Chamberlain, matriarch of a large and growing brood, passed away with her children by her side on December 16, 2021, at the home of her daughter. Betty was born in Atchison County, Missouri, on May 11, 1928, the eldest of five daughters of Walter and Goldie (Beam) Smith.
ROCK PORT, MO
jcpost.com

Sherri Rae Kohman

Sherri Rae Kohman, 68 of Abilene, KS, entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. John's Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. She was born June 9, 1953 in Satanta, KS the daughter of Gale and Betty Jo (Unger) Young. She graduated...
ABILENE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Algona Upper Des Moines

Matz 50th Anniversary

Ronald and Judy Matz of Algona will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Their family is planning a card shower in their honor. Cards will reach them if sent to 1506 E. Nebraska St., Algona, IA 50511. Their family includes Renee and Travis McCarthy of Columbia, Mo.; Jon...
ALGONA, IA
shepherdexpress.com

In Memoriam

In recent days Wisconsin has suffered the loss of two significant LGBTQ community personalities. Gregg Eddie Carver Fitzpatrick, 69, owner of Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point watering hole, Harbor Room, died of complications due to COVID-19 on Dec. 12. Three days late, on Dec. 15, Madison political advocate, activist and historian, R. Richard “Dick” Wagner, 78, died of a heart attack.
MILWAUKEE, WI
inkfreenews.com

Bradley J. Baker

Bradley J. “Bake” Baker, 67, Rochester went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. On Sept. 11, 1954, Brad was born in Fulton County. He was the treasured son of Lyman and Angelina Pafundi Baker. Left to cherish Brad’s memory are his partner Beth Stocking,...
ROCHESTER, IN
waupacanow.com

Kruse, Steven Allen

Beloved brother of Sherry Belland of St. Augustine, Florida and Janine Barnes of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away on December 19, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolly Kruse. He was survived by step children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Steve was a U.S. Army Viet Nam veteran, active member of the VFW, member of honor guard, and artist.
WAUPACA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy