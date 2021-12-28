Dean William Goette

Larry Dean Hollis, 64, of Niles, passed away at his home suddenly at 4:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Larry was born on Aug. 22, 1957, to Billie and Jennie (Phillips) Hollis and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1975. He went on to complete his bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University before moving to the Niles area. He soon accepted a job at Blossomland Learning Center as a special education teacher. While there, he met fellow special education teacher Pamela Ho whom he would later wed on Nov. 26, 1988. Larry and Pam went on to have three children and a few bonus children. Larry loved to fish, taking an annual trip to Lake Ada in Minnesota every year for the fishing and relaxation. He also loved history, listening to classic rock, cars, watching MSU football, and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. Above all else, he loved his family and being together. He was a care taker of people, he become the mentor everyone needed. He loved his students and touched so many lives.

