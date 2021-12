Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 28 points against the Charlotte Hornets when the two teams faced each other to start the season. He might not be on the floor for Indiana on Wednesday when they meet again, as he is listed as questionable with an achilles injury that has kept him out of his team's last two games. The Hornets will be without one of their key players as well, after Miles Bridges was placed into the NBAs health and safety protocols the day after Christmas.

