Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19, 'The Music Man' canceled thru Jan. 1

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Hugh Jackman will not appear in the Broadway musical "The Music Man" until Jan. 6, after announcing on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The show's producers also announced on Tuesday that all performances will be canceled through Jan. 1.

“Hey, good morning. So I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," the 53-year-old actor said in a 35-seconf video. "My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.”

Signage at “The Music Man” on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theater in New York City. Photo credit Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jackman's co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24, she announced at the time, after missing the previous day's performance.

The revival was supposed to open in September 2020 but the pandemic forced a delay for months. It began previews Dec. 20 and will formally open in February.