Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19, 'The Music Man' canceled thru Jan. 1
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Hugh Jackman will not appear in the Broadway musical "The Music Man" until Jan. 6, after announcing on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The show's producers also announced on Tuesday that all performances will be canceled through Jan. 1.
“Hey, good morning. So I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," the 53-year-old actor said in a 35-seconf video. "My symptoms are like a cold — I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.”
Jackman's co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24, she announced at the time, after missing the previous day's performance.
The revival was supposed to open in September 2020 but the pandemic forced a delay for months. It began previews Dec. 20 and will formally open in February.
