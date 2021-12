If black is your color then you will want to check out this house painted black inside and out. Look, I like to have color on walls don't get me wrong, but having one color throughout the entire outside and inside of the house might be a bit too much. Black is all over this octagon-shaped home for sale in Lincoln, Illinois. Black ceilings, walls, bathroom, kitchen, bedrooms, garage, you name it. If there is a wall or ceiling there is black paint on it. It looks like a goth house, and I am sure is fun to decorate for Halloween.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO