ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Top Research Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Bristol-Myers

By Sheraz Mian
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including salesforce.com, inc. ( CRM ), Intuit Inc. ( INTU ), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry over the past year (+16.1% vs. +41.9%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment on the back of the ongoing digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions has also been driving demand for its products. CRM’s sustained focus on introducing more products aligned with customer needs is another positive. The recent acquisition of Slack is likely to position CRM as a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space. Stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations, however, remain as major concerns for salesforce.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

Intuit shares have gained +72.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +42.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intuit has been benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues as well as professional tax revenues.

The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model is likely to generate stable revenues in the long run. Pandemic related global lockdowns, higher expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering team are some of the major concerns though.

(You can read the full research report on Intuit here >>> )

Shares of Bristol-Myers have gained +3.6% in the last three months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s loss of -14.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that strong sales of drugs like Opdivo, Revlimid and Eliquis are likely to continue driving BMY’s top line. Bristol-Myers’ efforts to develop its pipeline are also encouraging.

The label expansion of Opdivo into indications of lung cancer, renal cancer and gastric cancer has been boosting sales. The approval of new drugs like Reblozyl will add a new stream of revenues, which should also boost growth. Generic competition as well as pipeline setbacks, however, remain as major threats.

(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chevron Corporation ( CVX ), QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) and Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Costco, Accenture, McDonald's and Advanced Micro Devices

Chicago, IL – December 29, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla Inc. TSLA, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, Accenture Plc ACN, McDonald’s Corporation MCD and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $62.35, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

The market expects SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Incorporated#Equity Research#Bristol Myers#Intuit Bristol Myers#The Zacks Research Daily#Salesforce Com Inc#Crm#Intuit Inc#Intu#Bmy#Slack
Entrepreneur

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:. Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This company provides commercial real estate services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Here's Why You Should Retain Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock For Now

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A solid third-quarter 2021 performance, along with its potential in the Peripheral Intervention arm, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds due to higher consolidation in the healthcare industry and regulatory requirements persist.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Broadcom & Eli Lilly

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (. MSFT. ), Broadcom Inc. (. AVGO. ) and Eli Lilly and Co. (. LLY. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock forecast after announcing $15 billion buyback

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares on Thursday extended this week's gain after surging 2.5%. The stock is now up more than 10% this week. Bristol-Myers recently announced a stock buyback of $15 billion. On Monday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) shares gained 2.5%, extending this week’s gains to over 10%. The company recently...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 2.20% to $241.44 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $256.05 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy