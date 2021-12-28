Jags request permission Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Thanks to a new league rule passed recently the Jacksonville Jaguars can start their process of interviewing head coaching candidates today even though two games remain. They reportedly had interest in many candidates who are currently in the league, which makes sense after they fired Urban Meyer this month, whose lack of NFL experience showed.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one of the coaches the Jags have reached out to is Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is regarded as one of the brightest young offensive minds in football. He’s held his title with the team since 2019 and was their quarterbacks coach prior in 2018, which was his rookie season as a coach.

Moore, 33, is one of the key reasons the Cowboys have a 11-4 record and were able to claim the NFC East title this Sunday. Currently, his offense is ranked first overall in the NFL with a 409.5 yard average per game and are ranked third in passing (293.4 yard average per game) and sixth in terms of their rushing average (126.9 yard per game average). That could be music to the ears of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be a focal point of the coaching search and has struggled during his rookie campaign.

Moore could also be a good fit for Lawrence due to having experience as a player in the NFL as it wasn’t that long ago that he was in the NFL after tenures with both the Detroit Lions (2012-14) and Dallas Cowboys (2015-17). Under those two teams, he was coached by head coaches Jim Schwartz, Jim Caldwell (another candidate of interest for the Jags) and Jason Garrett, respectively.